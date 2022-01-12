Lab Under Investigation After Over 200 Passengers From Italian Flights Test COVID Positive

At least 173 passengers from Rome and 125 passengers from Milan had tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival in Amritsar during last week. In the latest development, health officials have started the investigation on a private laboratory that is alleged to have conducted faulty tests of passengers on two flights from Italy., reported BBC. It is reported that thirty of the passengers were again tested at the airport and among them, only three tested positive for COVID-19.

Airport officials told BBC Punjabi they have for now stopped using the services of the lab, SpiceHealth. Airport Director VK Seth has informed that if the fault testing report were due to manufacturing defects, they need to follow guidelines. He, however, added that if the faulty reports were due to human or procedural defects, they need to take appropriate action. Dr Charanjit Singh, the civil surgeon of Amritsar, told the BBC that initial investigations have indicated that the controls of the machines were not working properly.

Investigation private lab that reported 298 COVID-19 cases from Italy

SpiceHealth in the statement informed that they have decided to carry out an investigation as they recorded "high positivity rate of passengers" on the two charter flights from Italy, as per the news report. Reportedly, the lab further revealed that they have been using the technology as per the airport rules and following all the guidelines given by the manufacturer and the manufacturer and national accreditation agencies. Last week, around 179 passengers of the 290 passengers from Italy on arrival at Amritsar airport tested COVID-19 positive, according to ANI. As many as 125 travellers out of 179 passengers from Milan tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival at Amritsar Airport.

COVID-19 situation in India

According to Health Ministry, as of 12 January, India reported 1,94,720 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,60,70,510. The active cases increased to 9,55,319 and 442 fresh fatalities were reported due to COVID-19. India's Recovery Rate currently stands at 96.01%, according to the data released by the government. So far, 153.80 crore vaccine doses have been administered in India.