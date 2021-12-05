Labourer Dies As Heavy Iron Angle Falls On Him In Mumbai

A 50-year-old labourer died on Sunday after a heavy iron angle fell on him while unloading it at an under-construction building in Worli in central Mumbai, police said.

The under-constructed building is located opposite the Doordarshan office.

The incident occurred when the labourer, identified as Prashant Majumdar, was unloading iron angles along with other labourers when it suddenly slipped and fell on him, an official said.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

A case of accidental death was registered by the Worli Police, the official said.

