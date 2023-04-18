Last Updated:

Lac Cultivation Gets Status Of Agriculture In Jharkhand

The Jharkhand Cabinet on Monday decided to accord the status of agriculture to lac cultivation in a bid to boost its production and improve the lives of the cultivators

Press Trust Of India

The Jharkhand Cabinet on Monday decided to accord the status of agriculture to lac cultivation in a bid to boost its production and improve the lives of the cultivators.

Cabinet Secretary Vandana Dadel said the move will benefit around four lakh families, especially the tribals, who are involved in lac cultivation.

Jharkhand is the leading state in the country in lac production.

“The state contributes around 54 per cent to the country’s total lac production,” Dr Abhijit Kar, director of the National Institute of Secondary Agriculture, Ranchi, told PTI.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in February 2021 had announced that his government would give lac cultivation the status of agriculture and fix its minimum support price.

As many as 20 agendas were approved by the cabinet.

The Cabinet also gave its approval to frame guidelines for Jharkhand State Medical Council.

Dadel said that Council is there but the guideline has not been drafted.

