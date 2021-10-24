Ladakh Police Personnel Sends Important Message To Tourists; 'respect Nature And Earth'

Ladakh has attracted a large number of tourists to the place due to the heritage sites and ancient monasteries. A Ladakh Police Tourist Wing police personnel named Sonam has shared a message for tourists who wish to visit the union territory. A user who goes by the name @Stanzinss has shared the video of Sonam, who has made a special request to people who plan to explore Ladakh.

The video was posted on the microblogging site alongside the caption, "Proud of @LehPolice specially #TOURISTWING for such a Great message. @utladakhtourism @lg_ladakh @LehPolice."

In the video, Sonam said that they were at Pangong lake, one of the cleanest lakes in the world. However, he highlighted that many of the people who visit the beautiful place throw plastic waste on the banks of the lake. In the video, he urged people to avoid throwing plastic on the banks of the lake and maintain the sanctity and law of the land.

He requested the people to "respect the nature and mother earth." Furthermore, he quoted a saying, "Don't be gamma in the lake of Lama." He further stated, "This is the land of morality, land of monk and land of meditation." He welcomed everyone to Ladakh with "Athithi Devo Bhava." Watch the video here:

Since being shared, the video has garnered over 115,000 views and several reactions. Netizens have thanked the officer for spreading awareness against throwing plastics in Ladakh.

One user commented, "Thank you officer...pls levy heavy fines on ppl who litter and misbehave....and use the fines to have good decent toilets at tourist places. The present toilet facilities at Pangong Tso and other places are extremely pathetic."

Another user commented, "Please share for the awareness Ladakh police urging tourists not to through plastics in Mountains." One other individual commented, "Please ban use of plastics in Ladakh.. it's high time sir."

Ladakh Police gets Tourist Wing

In order to boost the tourism sector, Lieutenant Governor R K Mathur launched the Ladakh Police's Tourist Wing on August 6, according to PTI.

As per the report, the Ladakh Police's Tourist Wing will manage the issues faced by the tourists visiting the union territory. The police personnel in the Tourist Wing will ensure environment-friendly activities by the people visiting the union territory. Speaking on the occasion, Mathur said that the Tourist Wing of the Ladakh Police will handle rescue operations and other medical emergencies faced by tourists.

Inputs from PTI

Image: Twitter/@Stanzinss