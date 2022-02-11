Ladakh reports 131 fresh COVID-19 cases

Leh, Feb 11 (PTI) Ladakh reported 131 more corona cases, taking the overall caseload in the Union Territory to 27,279 while the active cases in the union territory has gone down to 670, officials said.

As many as 157 patients were cured and discharged from hospitals in Ladakh. Of these, 93 were discharged in Leh and 64 in Kargil, they said.

With these, the total number of cured patients is 26,383, they said.

Of the 131 fresh cases from Union territory, 97 such cases were reported from Leh and 34 from Kargil district, they said.

With this, the total number of COVID-19 active cases in Ladakh is 670 including 480 cases in Leh and 190 cases in Kargil district.

The union territory has recorded 226 Covid-related deaths -- 167 in Leh and 59 in Kargil since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020, they said. There was no death reported from union territory on Thursday, they said. PTI AB RCJ RCJ

