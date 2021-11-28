Ladakh: Solar Heated Insulated Ladakhi Shelters Launched In Leh For Army Jawans

In a first of its kind, the Indian Army, along with Educationist and Ladakhi innovator, Sonam Wangchuk, inaugurated Solar Heated Insulated Ladakhi (SHILA) shelters at the Rashtriya Rifles Camp near Hanley Monastery in Ladakh. The shelter designed for meeting the extreme climate condition in the region in Eastern Ladakh will help keep the soldiers at zero degrees warm by maintaining a temperature of plus 14 to 22 degrees Celsius, while the temperature outside the shelters falls up to -30 degrees celsius on some days.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Sonam Wangchuk appreciated the Indian Army's efforts towards the same and wrote, "BACK FROM THE BORDER Happy and proud... after dedicating the Solar Heated Insulated Ladakhi (SHILA) shelters to our brave jawans on the Zero border with China at Chushul and Anlay. Outside temp was already -20 C but inside +15."

He also interacted with Indian Army personnel and further expressed his deep appreciation towards them for working with the local community and the community in Eastern Ladakh to adapt, preserve and sustain an eco-friendly environment.

Solar heated insulated Ladakhi shelters for Indian Army soldiers

A joint initiative led collectively by the Indian Army and Sonam Wangchuk is a breakthrough effort towards sustaining and preserving the environment with a focus on the current and future generations of Ladakh. The shelter does not use any fuel or electric heating appliances, and further harnesses ambient sunlight and eco-friendly construction material like Ladakhi bricks made up of biowaste, clay, and hay to act as insulators and the utilisation of non-biodegradable waste substances such as disposed of plastic bottles.

This is not the first time that the Ladakh-based engineer has dedicated something for the Indian Army jawans. Earlier in February, he developed a prototype of 'Ladakh Solar Tent' for keeping the Army soldiers warm in sub-zero temperatures. Tweeting the images of the tent, he said that it has been developed keeping in mind the specific needs of the soldiers and will shelter at least ten jawans. The structure being solar-powered does not require any fuel for heating purposes.

