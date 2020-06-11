Lalu Prasad Yadav's 73rd Birthday Celebration Video Surfaces; Sends Cake And Message

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) President and former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav turned 73 on Thursday. A video has emerged of the veteran politician celebrating his birthday via video calling. In the video, he can be seen cutting a cake and telling the people on the call, 'Yehi se khila date hai' which translates to, 'I'll feed the cake from here only'

However, the Opposition had other ideas of celebrating his birthday as Janata Dal (United) (JDU) put up posters across Patna alleging the Lalu of corruption and misappropriation of property. A list of 73 properties acquired by Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family using political influence were enlisted in posters.

A poster put up by JD(U) on Lalu's birthday

The poster further read: "The list of properties acquired by political muscle power is still being compiled." The poster war between JD(U) and RJD has been going on since last year in view of the upcoming Assembly polls in Bihar which are expected to be held later this year.

Lalu is in Jail since December 2017 and serving a life term for his involvement in multiple fodder scam cases. He is currently admitted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi and undergoing treatment for various ailments. According to sources, Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday morning reached RIMS to meet his father.

