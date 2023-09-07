Language No Bar, 'Ask Gita' App - Here Is How India Is Planning To Woo G20 Delegates

As Delhi is all set to host the G20 Summit, it awaits about 10,000 guests who will attend the gathering at the Bharat Mandapam from September 9-10. A unique initiative has been undertaken so that they do not face the challenge of language while communicating with the locals. As many as 100 women translators have been engaged at Chandni Chowk for the delegates visiting the city for shopping.

The shop owners and traders have roped in about 100 entrepreneurs. Fluent in English, French, Spanish, and other languages, they will help the G20 visitors communicate with the locals during their visit to the city and get a seamless experience. The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has partnered with these women entrepreneurs. Notably, while the markets in Delhi will remain closed during the G20 Summit, the Chandni Chowk will remain open because of its food and shopping experience.

Crypto regulation, a G20 focus?

The crypto common framework may emerge as one of the major achievements of India’s presidency of G20, which has been agreed upon by the participating nations, official sources have confirmed. As per sources, “G20 nations agree on a global framework for regulation of crypto asset. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Financial Stability Board (FSB) have laid down a synthesis paper and a comprehensive framework has been developed and further discussion will take place during the leaders’ summit.”

Climate consensus at G20?

G20 countries, responsible for 85 per cent of the world’s GDP and 80 per cent of the emissions failed to reach a consensus at the energy and climate ministers’ meetings in July on the phasing down of unabated use of fossil fuels, tripling renewable energy capacity to 11 terawatts by 2030 and providing low-cost financing to developing countries — issues critical to limiting global average temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

At the G20 Summit in Delhi, India hopes to get the governments to agree on a fossil phase-down. However, if this doesn’t find a place in the final text, there’s a risk of backsliding on the coal phase-down agreed upon at the Bali summit in the previous year.

How G20 India may unlock trillions

During its G20 presidency, India has stressed upon the need to reform and strengthen multilateral development banks (MDBs) in tandem with the changing geopolitical equations and the rise of the Global South. “Radically reformed and strengthened MDBs are essential to address the immense global challenges in today’s world,” said a report of the Independent Expert Group on MDB reforms chaired by Lawrence Summers, the President Emeritus of Harvard University, and NK Singh, Chairperson of the Fifteenth Finance Commission of India.

Real-time weather status at G20

The IMD has installed an additional automatic weather station near the Pragati Maidan, where the G20 Summit is set to take place. The weather monitoring for the summit will begin on Thursday (September 7) morning. Weather forecasts will also be available for nine other significant locations within Delhi, including the Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi railway station, Chandni Chowk, Akshardham Temple, Bahai/Lotus Temple, Qutab Minar, Red Fort/Rajghat, Delhi University, and Lodhi Road (Lodhi Garden).

Ministers briefed and deployed for G20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a meeting of the Council of Ministers delivered a clear directive to his ministers regarding their conduct at the international event, emphasising that no minister other than the "authorised person should speak at the G-20 meeting". PM Modi during the meeting laid down the do’s and don'ts to be observed by them during the upcoming G20 summit. He asked them to remain in the national capital during the mega exercise and discharge any duty assigned to them to ensure that visiting dignitaries are not put to any inconvenience.

India’s history to be showcased at G20 Summit

The history of democracy in India, giving a rundown of 7,000 years of democratic ethos beginning from the Sindhu-Saraswati civilisation to 2019, will be showcased on 26 interactive LED panels with audible content in 16 languages at a mega exposition titled ‘Bharat: The Mother of Democracy’ proposed to be held at the Bharat Mandapam for delegates at the G20 leaders summit.

World capital of veg cuisine

World leaders attending the G20 Summit over the weekend will be treated to an elaborate vegetarian spread representing India’s rich culinary traditions, a senior official said. The Mughlai cuisine of north India, the south Indian cooking traditions, and the “lip-smacking” chaat dishes from across the country will be served to the delegates over three days beginning Friday, he said. A variety of street food and innovative recipes featuring millets will also be on the platter for the world leaders and the delegates attending the G20 Leaders Summit on September 9-10.

Medical exigency teams on standby

For any medical exigencies, the LG was informed that all government hospitals have been fully prepared and equipped. There are 80 teams of doctors and trained medical personnel with three teams in each hospital. A total of 70 advanced and 60 well-equipped ambulances would be deployed for the event.

'Ask Gita' app on display

Delegates visiting the Digital India experience zone at the G20 Summit venue in New Delhi's Pragati Maidan will get a chance to discover the GITA application and seek answers to life's deeper questions inspired by Shrimad Bhagwad Gita, a senior official from IT Ministry said.

'20' just the start in India's G20 summit

The G20 Summit in India will have the biggest delegations visiting the national capital, compared to any G20 Summit in the past. Delegates from about 106 nations are expected to participate.

