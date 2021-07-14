Last Updated:

Last Un-electrified Village In J&K's Ramban District Gets Electricity; Villagers Ecstatic

After years of spending days and nights in the dark, Kadola village in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir finally received electricity connection on July 7

After years of spending days and nights in the dark, Kadola village in the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir finally received electricity connection on July 7 as the govt completed the electrification process of the households in the village.  The electrification of the village was achieved under a scheme sponsored by the Centre.

Kadola village is located in the Ladadhar mountain range and is approximately 12 km away from the Ramban bust stand. Nissar Hussain, the Executive Engineer of Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (JPDCL) in Ramban, informed ANI that the electrification of all 25 houses in Kadola was completed on July 7 this year. Besides a 25 KV transformer, about 3 km span of HT line including 69 poles and 2.8 Km of LT line including 50 poles were used, amounting to Rs 28.64 lakh under the Sobhagya Yojna. ANI also shared a number of images of the village residents on their Twitter handle. 

Village in Ramban district gets electricity for the first time

Residents of the Kadola village expressed happiness and gratitude over the electrification of the households which can contribute to the development under the scheme. Mohammed Iqbal, a resident of Kadola, told ANI, “ We have got electricity for the first time. There are about 25 houses that have got electricity. Our children could not study. Even to charge our mobile, we used to travel to Ramban town. Now we plan to get a television to stay up to date about the world.“ Mohammed Irshad, another resident of Kadola said,

"We are thankful to the administration for providing us electricity. Earlier, we relied on Deeli (resin wood) for the light and the smoke damaged our lungs. It caused several health complications,"

Residents of village Kadola in J&K express gratitude

Another resident, Shivram, said that there were times when the shopkeepers would not let them charge their phones, and continued to say, “We are very happy now“.  Resident Saddam Hussain said that Power supply has brought much-needed relief from the smoke and went on to say, "Now we will also enjoy the facility of cellphones, television and other useful electrical gadgets and our children will be able to attend online classes".

