Latur: Residents Take Oath To Make Village Plastic-free

Residents of Nagtirthwadi in Maharashtra's Latur district celebrated Gandhi Jayanti by collecting all kinds of plastic waste from their midst and taking an oath that they would make their village a plastic-free one from here on.

Shops have been told about the plastic ban and some people are keeping aside money saved for personal functions to distribute cloth bags to every home in the village, officials said.

Toilets were also inaugurated on the occasion under the Swachh Bharat Mission, they added.

