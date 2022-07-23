Lawyer shoots himself to death in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Jul 22 (PTI) A lawyer is suspected to have died by suicide using his licensed pistol here on Friday, police said.

The deceased person was an ex-serviceman and later practised as an advocate. He was a divorcee and lived alone, police added.

He returned to Hyderabad from his native place in Kadapa district in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh on Friday.

As he was not responding to phone calls, a family friend and watchman broke open the door of his flat and found him dead. He is suspected to have shot himself with his licensed pistol.

Based on a complaint by the watchman, a case of suspicious death has been registered, police said. PTI SJR SJR HDA HDA

