Lawyers Skip Court Work In Jabalpur To Protest Attack On Colleague

Lawyers in Jabalpur abstained from taking part in proceedings in the Madhya Pradesh High Court and district court in the second half of the day on Monday to protest attack on a colleague.

The lawyers said they will stay away from their professional work on Tuesday also.

“Around 10,000 lawyers in Jabalpur abstained from court proceedings, including virtual and physical hearings, in the High Court and district court to protest the attack on a lawyer on Sunday night," MP High Court Bar Association's (Jabalpur) secretary Manish Tiwari told PTI.

The lawyers will abstain from court proceedings on Tuesday also, he said.

The decision to stay away from court proceedings was taken at a joint meeting attended by office-bearers of the High Court Bar Association, the Advocates Bar Association and the District Bar Association, he said.

The associations condemned the attack on the lawyer, Tiwari said.

On Sunday, advocate Akshat Sehgal sustained head injury after being attacked by a group of persons here over some dispute, he said.

The advocate is undergoing treatment in a city hospital, Tiwari said.

