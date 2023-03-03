LED Speed Display Board In Navi Mumbai Shows Hindi Cuss Words, Leaves Netizens Shocked

In a shocking incident that happened near the northern end of Palm Beach Road in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday, a regular speed limit meter displayed "abusive" words with explicit cusswords in Hindi. The motorists and commuters were shocked to see the wrong message on display.

The video of the incident was shared on Twitter by an account named Review Tadkazz, and since it went online, the post has accumulated mixed reactions from users.

Auto rickshaw in Navi Mumbai displays cuss words

After the incident was reported to the authorities, the civic officials of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) immediately turned off the power supply to the display board to rectify the embarrassing words appearing on the display.

One user who saw the post took to the comment section and asked, "Does it happen due to hacking?" While another person's comment read, "There is definitely an open back door to this network of display screens. "I'm not sure if the CCTV network is safe too." Meanwhile, a one other person demanded, "Culprits must be given the harshest of punishment."

Also, the Navi Mumbai Police took to the comment section and informed the users that "the digital board has been shut down by our traffic staff."

Haji Ali, Mumbai - diversion sign displays "smoke weed everyday"

Earlier, in a similar incident, a video emerged on social media showing a signboard in Mumbai's Haji Ali neighbourhood displaying "Smoke Weed Everyday". The LED signboard that carried the "smoke weed" message was seen in between the construction work of the Mumbai Coastal Road Project at Haji Ali.

