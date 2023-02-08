Leopard Attacks 6 People In Ghaziabad Court, Caged After 4 Hours

A leopard, which strayed into the court complex of Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad and injured several people, was caught on Wednesday evening. The animal stayed in the court premises for four hours and attacked six people.

Some injured people were seen being removed from the court complex in visuals posted by Twitter users.

One of the videos showed the leopard standing behind a metal barrier inside the courthouse and gazing at people—mostly police officers and lawyers.

Bystanders said that the big cat entered the first floor of the Ghaziabad court at 4 pm, causing panic in the court premises. According to reports, people started running in search of safety, while many lawyers locked themselves up in rooms.