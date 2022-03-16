Leopard enters stone quarry

Erode (TN), Mar 16 (PTI) Residents of Iriyapuram Village near Thalavady that is located within the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) in the district noticed a leopard in a stone quarry on Wednesday and said the big cat had been entering farms and killing goats and dogs, personnel of the Forest Department said.

The villagers were panic-stricken but managed to scare the leopard away from the quarry by creating a noise. The personnel said they would trap the wild animal before it harms humans and told them to avoid stepping out of the house at night. PTI COR NVG NVG

