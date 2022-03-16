Last Updated:

Leopard Enters Stone Quarry

Press Trust Of India

Erode (TN), Mar 16 (PTI) Residents of Iriyapuram Village near Thalavady that is located within the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) in the district noticed a leopard in a stone quarry on Wednesday and said the big cat had been entering farms and killing goats and dogs, personnel of the Forest Department said.

The villagers were panic-stricken but managed to scare the leopard away from the quarry by creating a noise. The personnel said they would trap the wild animal before it harms humans and told them to avoid stepping out of the house at night. PTI COR NVG NVG

