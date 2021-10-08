Leopard That Escaped From Zoo Enclosure In Jhargram Recaptured

A leopard that fled its enclosure in West Bengal's Jhargram zoo around 16 hours ago was traced inside the park on Friday noon.

Forest minister Jyotipriyo Mallick told PTI that the five-year-old female leopard, Harshini, was seen hiding inside a thatched hut on the premises of the zoo during an extensive search operation and put back in its enclosure, under the surveillance of forest personnel.

"She had sneaked out of her enclosure last evening before a head count. We have put her back and she is doing fine," Mallick said.

The animal had attacked and injured at least six people in Siliguri-Dooars region, following which it was captured and brought to Junglemahal Zoological Park three years ago, he said.

"We are thinking of taking her to a leopard rescue centre in north Bengal, instead of keeping her in the zoo enclosure, given her rogue nature," Mallick added.

There are currently two leopards in the Jhargram zoo, including Harshini.

A top forest official said an inquiry would be held to find out how she managed to escape the enclosure.

Locals, on tenterhooks after news of the leopard's escape spread on Thursday evening, heaved a sigh of relief.

"We were scared... The roads were deserted in Jhargram town last night. The news of the leopard's capture is so relieving! But the forest department must be more alert," a tea stall owner near the zoo said.

