LG Baijal reviews implementation status of central govt schemes in Delhi

New Delhi, Mar 8(PTI) Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday reviewed the implementation status of various flagship schemes of the central government including one nation one ration card (ONORC) and PM Awas Yojna (PMAY) in Delhi and directed the officers of departments concerned to stick to given timelines.

He appreciated progress made in implementation of the schemes, particularly the ONORC.

Officials of Industries department and local bodies were advised by him to ensure early disposal of applications pending for sanction and disbursal of loans under PM SVANidhi and PM Formalization of Micro Food Processing Enterprises schemes through regular monitoring and coordination with banks.

"Reviewed the status of implementation of the National Flagship Schemes including PMSVAnidhi, PM Awas Yojna (PMAY) Urban, One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC) etc in Delhi along with CS, Delhi, VC, DDA, ACS (GAD), and other senior officials," Baijal tweeted after the meeting.

He also advised vice chairman Delhi Development Authority(DDA) to closely monitor progress of projects under PMAY, for timely completion, Baijal said in another tweet.

For effective implementation of the flagship schemes in larger public interest, the LG also reiterated the need for proactive coordination and strict adherence to timelines. PTI VIT VIT CK CK

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)