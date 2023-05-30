Light Rainfall, Thunderstorms With Gusty Winds Expected In Delhi In Next 24 Hours

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Tuesday alerted that there is a possibility of light rains and thunderstorms with gusty winds (speed 30-40 Kmph) at many places across Delhi over the next 24 hours.

On Tuesday morning, the temperature in the national capital settled at 20.7 degrees Celsius as per the India Meteorological Department, six degrees below normal and the city registered humidity of 77 per cent in the morning. On Monday, the maximum temperature had settled at 35 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal. The city also registered 1 mm of rainfall at 8.30 am on Monday and 8:30 am on Tuesday. The 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) was in the 'moderate' category with a reading of 114 at 9 am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Heatwave in Delhi

The heatwave conditions in the national capital are likely to subside; Delhi's primary weather station, the Safdarjung Observatory, has not recorded any heatwave in the pre-monsoon season for the first time since 2014, officials said on Tuesday. However, only a few isolated areas have witnessed heatwave conditions for a brief period in April and May.

May, which is historically the hottest month in Delhi with a mean maximum temperature of 39.5 degrees Celsius, has recorded below-normal temperatures and excess rain this time. Meteorologists attributed the phenomenon to higher-than-usual western disturbances -- weather systems that originate in the Mediterranean region and bring unseasonal rainfall to northwest India -- this pre-monsoon season (March to May).

"Usually, five to six western disturbances are recorded in the northern plains in April and May. We saw 10 western disturbances, mostly strong ones, this time," said Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the Regional Forecasting Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to IMD data, the Safdarjung Observatory has so far recorded 86.7 mm of rainfall in May. On average, the national capital logs 19.7 mm of rainfall in the whole month. The city logged more than 20 mm of rainfall in April, the highest in the month since 2017, and heatwave conditions at isolated pockets.

Delhi's hottest day of the year on May 22

It is to be noted that on May 22, Delhi registered its hottest day of the year when it recorded a temperature of 43.7°C, and it recorded a maximum temperature of 43.5°C the next day. With an approach of western disturbances followed by rainfall kept the temperatures of Delhi below 37 degrees Celsius since May 24.

(With PTI inputs)