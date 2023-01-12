Light Rains Expected In Delhi, Says IMD

A generally cloudy sky with light rainfall is expected in the national capital which might bring some respite from the cold wave conditions for a few days, the IMD said on Thursday.

All the same, cold wave conditions are very likely to persist in isolated pockets over Delhi and its neighbouring states from January 15 again, a India Meteorological Department bulletin said.

Even though a current western disturbance and consequent stronger surface winds have significantly improved fog condition over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Western UP, a dense to very dense fog cover continues over Eastern UP and Bihar.

The minimum temperature in Delhi on Thursday settled at 9.3 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 19 degrees Celsius, according to IMD.

As per the data by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 358 (very poor category).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 97 per cent, the IMD bulletin said.