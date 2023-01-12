Last Updated:

Light Rains Expected In Delhi, Says IMD

A generally cloudy sky with light rainfall is expected in the national capital which might bring some respite from the cold wave conditions for a few days.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Delhi

Image: PTI/Representative


 A generally cloudy sky with light rainfall is expected in the national capital which might bring some respite from the cold wave conditions for a few days, the IMD said on Thursday.

All the same, cold wave conditions are very likely to persist in isolated pockets over Delhi and its neighbouring states from January 15 again, a India Meteorological Department bulletin said.

Even though a current western disturbance and consequent stronger surface winds have significantly improved fog condition over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Western UP, a dense to very dense fog cover continues over Eastern UP and Bihar.

The minimum temperature in Delhi on Thursday settled at 9.3 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 19 degrees Celsius, according to IMD.

As per the data by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 358 (very poor category).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 97 per cent, the IMD bulletin said.

READ | Delhi logs 50 hours of dense fog in January, highest since 2019: IMD
READ | Australian woman says jewellery, money stolen during security check at Delhi airport; FIR against CISF personnel
READ | Delhi police arrest man for urinating inside IGI departure, later released on bail bond
READ | Delhi auto and taxi fares raised; Check new rates here
READ | WATCH | SpiceJet passengers locked for over an hour at Delhi airport aerobridge

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT