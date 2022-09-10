Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At BEST Sub-station In Prabhadevi, Doused

A massive fire broke out in Mumbai, engulfing homes in the Prabhadevi area on Saturday in smoke. 35 Firefighters and four fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze. The fire has been extinguished.

The fire was reported at the Nagate Building, Opposite Samana Press, Kamgar Nagar New Prabhadevi road.

#LIVE: Republic reports from the site of fire in Prabhadevi, Mumbai.



Tune in to watch - https://t.co/VPlMcW4QeD pic.twitter.com/R0qeIS9ug3 — Republic (@republic) September 10, 2022

According to the Mumbai civic body, the blaze was confined to the oil transformer of the BEST electric substation. It was a level-1 fire.

No injuries were reported in the incident, according to officials.