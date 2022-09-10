Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At BEST Sub-station In Prabhadevi, Doused

Quick links:
Image: Republic
A massive fire broke out in Mumbai, engulfing homes in the Prabhadevi area on Saturday in smoke. 35 Firefighters and four fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze. The fire has been extinguished.
The fire was reported at the Nagate Building, Opposite Samana Press, Kamgar Nagar New Prabhadevi road.
According to the Mumbai civic body, the blaze was confined to the oil transformer of the BEST electric substation. It was a level-1 fire.
No injuries were reported in the incident, according to officials.