Local Congress Leader Shot Dead In Rajasthan's Dholpur

A Congress leader in Rajasthan's Dholpur district was shot dead by motorcycle-borne assailants on Friday, police said.

Mehtab Singh (50), the Congress' Jalalpur Mangrol block chief, had gone to a tent shop in connection with the inauguration of a local village revenue office when he was attacked by seven people, they said.

"The assailants came on motorcycles. They fired at Singh, who died on the spot. The incident was captured on CCTV camera," Additional Superintendent of Police (Mania) Om Prakash said.

Singh was first attacked with an axe. When he fell on the ground, the assailants shot him, the police said.

He had past enmity due to his public life, they added.