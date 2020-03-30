Coronavirus Lockdown: Assam Police Reaches Out To Homeless, Daily Wage Earners

Undertaking a noble initiative, the Assam police is reaching out to the homeless and daily wage earners living in and around the city of Guwahati. The organisation is distributing food to the poor three times daily at various places. The mission to distribute food packets began on March 26. Commissioner of Police, Guwahati, MP Gupta informed that the number of people is increasing daily ever since Day 1 of Lockdown.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Daisy Gogoi, ACP, Guwahati Police Commissionerate, said, "On the first day we served food to around 900 people. On Day 4 it was around 4000. Today the tally has crossed 4000 people."

The Assam police are providing milk tea with biscuits in the morning, followed by lunch at around 12 in the noon and dinner in the evening. "Basically in lunch, we are providing puri sabji or daal roti and for dinner, we are providing rice, daal and sabji," said an official.

The number of people being fed has significantly gone up, as people who came to know about the free food being served have now started turning up.

Assam Police ensuring proper hygiene and social distancing

Not limiting themselves to just serving the food, the Assam Police is also ensuring that proper hygiene and social distancing is maintained. Before handing over the food packets, the people were asked to sanitize their hands and only thereafter food is being served.

It may be mentioned that responding to the appeal made by Assam Police on social media, many people have come forward to contribute to the noble initiative. Already many philanthropic organisations, charitable trusts have joined hands with the police. In order to ensure the lockdown and no violation of the same, the police are ensuring that the food is collected by police themselves and served at various places across the city. Anyone who wants to join this initiative can contact the Assam Police on 9132699735 or osm-cyberdome@assampolice.gov.in.

At present, food is being served at Athgaon, Kamakhya Railway Station, Maligaon, Paltanbazar Railway Station, Chandmari Flyover, Basistha, Dispur, Noonmati, Bhootnath, GMCH and Bishnupur.

