Assam: Lockdown Begins In Guwahati, Authorities Ensuring Strict Implementation

As the country was beginning to witness unlocking phases, the city of Guwahati, also the gateway for Northeast India entered into a complete lockdown on the midnight of June 28. The lockdown has been announced after the city witnessed increasing numbers of COVID-19 positive cases. The Kamrup Metro district administration and the police have ensured strict implementation of the lockdown. The state government has also clearly indicated that the fresh lockdown will be more strict than the previous lockdown.

Police patrolling on every road

Since late night on June 28, police patrolling parties have been moving on each and every road of the city. Barricades have been erected in all major routes of the city to ensure no vehicles ply on the streets, except that of the exempted category. The state government's strictness can be seen from the fact that even grocery shops are not being exempted this time.

Except for medical stores and milk, all other remains suspended. Sources in the government have informed, that after 7 days, the groceries might be exempted, but for now, they will remain closed as otherwise people often keep crowding the grocery stores. Meanwhile, apart from the exempted categories, those who have flight tickets booked earlier can avail of government transport to go to the airport.

The Assam Police have been also very strict in ensuring that everyone is wearing a mask. Across the state, fine of more than Rs.62 lakhs have been realised so far from people not wearing masks. It may be mentioned that the lockdown is applicable only in Kamrup Metro and not in other parts of the state. However, the state government has issued strict instructions to all the district administrations to ensure that social distancing measures are followed.

The municipality towns of the State have been witnessing weekend lockdown. The first such lockdown happened on Saturday and Sunday and will continue till the pandemic alert is on. So far, no community-level transmission has been reported from other parts of the State except Guwahati, but the health department is on high alert.

