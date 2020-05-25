Lockdown Blues: No Salaries Force Educated Youth To Take Up Jobs Under MNREGA In Rajasthan

Unable to receive any income/salaries from private-sector jobs, educated youth are forced to take up jobs under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGA) Act to make ends meet. Coronavirus lockdown has led to thousands losing their livelihood and jobs. Faced with the grave crisis, many educated youth are forced to take up jobs as labourers under MNREGA. Republic Media Network spoke to such degree holder labourers.

Under the MNREGA Act, people have been employed in Asalpur village, 50 km from Jaipur. Many of them are educated degree holders who came back from cities to work here. Earlier employed with private schools and companies. they lost their jobs due to the economic breakdown and are currently employed under MNREGA. Among such labourers, Sita Verma and Suman said they used to work in private schools and private companies, but were not paid since lockdown.

'Was a teacher in a private school'

One Ramvatar Singh Rao who is employed under the MNREGA Act said, “I have a post-graduate degree in Arts, have completed my B.Ed. I was a teacher in a private school, however, after the lockdown was announced, the institute stopped our salaries. When my savings dried out, I started working under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act. Now, I am getting enough payment to run my livelihood and am able to provide proper food to my family."

Rajasthan is the first state in the country, which is providing such large scale work to labourers in rural areas in this hour of crisis. This can be gauged from the fact that at the end of the first fortnight of April, where the number of MNREGA workers in Rajasthan was only 60 thousand within just 36 days till 21 May, the figure is now at 36.5 million.

