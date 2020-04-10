Lockdown Diaries: Read This 'Coronachles' Poem By A Citizen And Stay Safe During COVID-19

With the country under lockdown, people are using alternative ways to keep themselves engaged as well as express their creativity through various art forms. One such person is Pranita Verma who has used her time at home to pen down a poem called 'Coronachles', writing down exactly what needs to be done in her own fun way to stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. This poem has been shared by her daughter Aarshita as part of Republic's Lockdown Diaries call for viewers to send in their chronicles of the Covid lockdown.

(The above article is a part of the Lockdown Diaries series, for which entries can be sent to lockdown@republicworld.com.