Lockdown In Mumbai? Here's What Mayor Has To Say As COVID Cases Cross 20,000

As COVID cases crossed the 20,000 mark in Mumbai, Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Friday, January 8, informed that the Maharashtra government is yet to take a decision on weekend curfew. She informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a review meeting with Chief Minister Uddav Thackeray in the evening hours via video conferencing on COVID management.

"No decision yet on weekend curfew. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a review meeting (via video conferencing) with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray this evening on the COVID-19 situation", Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar told ANI.

Earlier on January 4, the Mumbai Mayor had warned that the government might impose a lockdown in the city if COVID-19 cases crossed the 20,000-mark. Mayor Kishori Pednekar, addressing a press conference at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters had stated, "We will have to impose lockdown in Mumbai if daily COVID cases cross the 20,000-mark".

BMC issues new guidelines for sealing buildings

On Jan 3, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued fresh guidelines for sealing amid a surge in COVID cases. According to the guidelines, the whole building or a wing shall be sealed if more than 20% of the occupied number of flats in the building or wing has COVID-19 patients.

As per the BMC release, the patients and contacts shall strictly follow the current guidelines of home isolation and hygiene etiquette while in-home quarantine. From the onset of symptoms or in case of no fever for 3 days, patients will be isolated for at least 10 days. High-risk contacts shall be home quarantined for seven days and will be tested against after the 5th or 7th day or immediately turn symptomatic and further protocols will be followed.

The building managing committees are directed to take due care and ensure adequate supplies of food, medicines, and other essentials are provided to the families in quarantine. Medical officers of Health must be given support to implement the existing COVID protocols and containment guidelines. The respective ward will take the decision on the de-sealing of the building or the wing.

COVID situation in Maharashtra

As of Thursday, January 6, Maharashtra reported 36,265 new cases with 13 deaths and, 8,907 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The state also reported 79 Omicron cases, taking the tally to 876 including 381 recoveries. While Mumbai reported 20,181 new cases of COVID-19 and four deaths.

(Image: Unsplash/ANI)