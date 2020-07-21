Lockdown Violation In Bihar CM's Home District; Villagers Organise Cultural Programme

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced a complete Lockdown in Bihar from July 16 to 31, after a sharp rise in the positive cases were witnessed in the state. Despite that villager in Bagan Bigha Village in Nalanda District of Bihar organized cultural program violating the lockdown Not only this the villagers also brandished Gun during the program.

Sources say that the program was organised by some liquor mafia after executing some illegal consignment as alcohol is banned in Bihar. During the program, people could be seen openly violating the lockdown and physical distance norm to be followed during the pandemic. Some villagers reported the matter to the police but in vain.

Sanjay Kumar DSP of Bhagan Bigha PS said that we have conducted raids and seized the table,chair, and other stuff. FIR has been lodged against 10 people and we have also identified one of the main kingpins who was brandishing pistol ".

COVID cases increase

RJD leader and spokesperson Shakti Yadav said that " The number of COVID-19 positive cases are on the rise and the police is a mute spectator.The police should take strict against the culprit for violating the lockdown " .

Of late, there has been a sharp increase in the number of positive cases and Bihar is slowly turning into a Coronavirus hotspot. These type of incidences of cultural programme during the lockdown is a glaring example of the losing grip of the administration.