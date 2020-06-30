Locust Swarm Enters Kanpur After Crossing Madhya Pradesh, Authorities Issue High Alert

After wreaking havoc in several parts of Madhya Pradesh, a swarm of locusts has now entered Kanpur city of Uttar Pradesh, after which the district authorities issued a high alert in the region. A massive swarm of locusts was seen moving towards near Ganga Bairaj area of Kanpur on Monday night.

District magistrate Brahmadev Ram Tiwari has issued an alert in the city and the police have made several announcements to the public regarding the issue. DM Tiwari urged the people to stay at home and keep their doors and windows closed.

“I request everyone to stay indoors and keep their doors and windows shut. If you find locusts near your residence, be prepared and work as a team in protecting your areas from the attack. It is advised to create smoke and beat drums or create loud sound to scare the locusts away,” Brahmadev Ram Tiwari said.

Meanwhile, chemicals are being loaded into fire brigades to be sprayed on locusts in areas of scarce population. The District Magistrate has assured that the authorities are fully prepared to tackle the situation.

