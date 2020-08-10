Lord Ganapati Turns Covid Warrior In Artist's Miniature; Slays Virus And Protects Patients

While the entire nation is grappling with Coronavirus and related issues, the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations have taken a backseat, primarily to curb the number of cases in the nation. Most pandals in the city of Mumbai have opted out of any celebrations that might take place in the city, primarily to keep the pandemic at bay. While some say that they might hold a grand festival in the month of February next year, others say that they might hold a small-scale festival by keeping the idol of the Elephant God. Lalbaughcha Raja, one of the most iconic pandals of the city, has decided not to hold the celebrations for the first time in 86 years of its’ history. Instead, the trust has decided to hold a plasma donation camp.

The celebrations of the festival have often been synonymous in portraying the current situations the nation might face. Ahead of the festival, which is supposed to take place on 22nd of August this year, Raja, a miniature artist based in Coimbatore has designed a ‘Coronavirus Ganesha idol’. The miniature idol depicts the elephant God as a corona warrior who is killing the Coronavirus and protecting the patients in a Corona ward.

The miniature model also shows “Baahubali”, the iconic movie character from SS Rajamouli's films, holding a huge bar of soap that says “Clean hands with soap”. In an interview with ANI, the artist mentioned his intention behind creating the model.

“The key intention behind creating the “Coronavirus Ganesha” was to spread awareness among the people about the Covid-19 pandemic”, says Raja, the creator of the model.

“Every year, I used to design idols of Lord Ganesha that would spread messages of communal harmony, environment friendliness among others. This year, I thought of spreading awareness about the Covid-19 pandemic, since most celebrations won’t take place in public this year” further added Raja.

