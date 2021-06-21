Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra 2021: Temple Admin Finalises Schedule, Rituals Amid COVID-19

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) on Sunday in Puri finalized the schedule for the annual Rath Yatra this year. In a meeting with members of the Chhatisa Nijog (the apex temple body of servitors) decided that all those, including servitors, to be involved in the rituals, will have to undergo RT-PCR tests or complete two doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

It has been decided in the meeting that all the events will be held without devotees as large congregations could trigger the further spread of coronavirus and only servitors and temple officials will participate in the rituals.

Puri district magistrate-cum collector Samarth Verma informed that prohibitory order under section 144 of CrPC will be imposed around the temple on Snan Yatra, the bathing festival of the deities of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra, and nobody would be allowed to congregate on the Grand Road in front of the Temple.

Here's the list of rituals and their timings

The Snan Purinima on June 24, will start with the Pahandi (walking procession of the deities) at 1 am and end by 4 am.

The Chhera Pahanra (sweeping of the bathing place) ritual by Dibyasingh Deb, the titular king of Puri, is scheduled to be held at 10.30 am.

The deities will later be adorned with Gajanan Besha or Hati Besha (elephant attire) between 11.00 am and 12 noon.

The trinity- Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Jagannath — will be taken to the Anasara Ghar (sick room) as it is believed that they fall ill after taking the bath.

The return procession of the deities from the bathing pandal to the sick room inside the temple will take place between 5 pm-8 pm.

The Anasara (sick) rituals will begin from that day and continue for the next 15 days.

Meanwhile, Jagannath temple would be open for a public visit on July 25, authorities said on Wednesday. The decision was taken at a meeting of the SJTA, chief administrator Krishan Kumar had said.