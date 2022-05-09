Loudspeaker Row Grips Bengaluru: SRS Workers Held For Playing Hanuman Chalisa In Temples

The loudspeaker row in Karnataka intensifies yet again after several Sri Ram Sena activists were detained for playing bhajans on loudspeakers. SRS activists reportedly played Suprabhatam and Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers at several temples across the State since 5 am on Monday. The row continues to intensify as Sri Ram Sena founder Pramod Muthalik issued yet another warning as his organisation’s workers were detained in Bengaluru.

Sri Ram Sena on Monday morning played Hindu chants and prayers to counter the Azaan being played on loudspeakers in the state. This was done as a follow up to the ultimatum given by Pramod Muthalik, who had called to play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers. Various Hindu organisations also extended their support to the SRS. The group played chants and prayers in temples across districts like Hubballi, Begalkote and Gadag, while they failed to do the same in Bengaluru as police detained several workers here.

Pramod Muthalik fires another warning amid Hanuman Chalisa row

The organisation had earlier warned of playing Hanuman Chalisa and Suprabhatam on speakers if the Karnataka government does not stop loudspeakers from playing Azaan. Following this, SRS on Monday played Hindu chants on speakers leading to several of its workers being detained. Reacting to the development, Pramod Muthalik issued yet another warning claiming that SRS will ‘act on its own’ if the Azaan on loudspeakers is not stopped.

“I am warning you. Muslim organisations' stubbornness is causing disharmony Your Prayers and Azaan is distributing patients in hospitals. It is distracting students and the public. Therefore, you reduce the decibel levels, otherwise, we will act on our own,” the SRS founder said. Muthalik was at Mysore temple offering bhajans early in the morning as his organisation began a protest against the playing of Azaan. However, no case of violence was reported at any locations.

Reacting to the arrests of SRS workers being made by the Karnataka police, Muthalik said that the BJP government in the state was attacking people for carrying out religious rituals. “Whom are they arresting? They are arresting those devotees who are playing devotional songs in temples. Shame on this BJP government. They are arresting people who perform rituals in temples. Why? You, the BJP government should be ashamed,” he said.

“You claim to be for Hindus and Hindutva, but can't act on this (loudspeakers). You will make arrests? You will issue notices? Do it to as many people as you can, we will see. Our movement (against loudspeakers) will only intensify tomorrow. This campaign will go on until you take action. Not just our Hindu organisations, but the whole Hindu community will hit the streets in protest - this is my warning to you,” the SRS chief added reiterating a fresh warning to the government.

Sri Ram Sena vows to carry protest 'peacefully' over loudspeaker row

Earlier this week, Sri Ram Sena vowed to play Hanuman Chalisa across 1,000 temples in Karnataka from Monday, May 9 to counter morning Azaan. On Sunday, SRS chief Muthalik announced that due to the 'lack of action' by the CM Basavaraj Bommai government against unauthorised loudspeakers in mosques, temple priests and management committees across the state had decided to play devotional songs on loudspeakers as a counter-response. This came after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's (MNS) loudspeaker ultimatum.

Detailing his plan, Muthalik said that under the first phase, Hanuman Chalisa, Suprabhata or devotional songs will be played at temples at 5 AM the morning. The party chief had also lauded the crackdown by the Uttar Pradesh government, which has taken action against 1 lakh loudspeakers in the state. He further stated that the drive would be carried out peacefully, but the 'dadagiri' of police against their workers would not be tolerated. In case, the police try to stop Sri Ram Sena workers it may lead to confrontation and, "our Karyakartas will oppose it," Muthalik had said.

Image: REPUBLIC/ ANI