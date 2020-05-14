At The Times Of Hardship, 'Love Fitness' In Kolkata Is Supporting Financially Hit Trainers

Fitness enthusiasts in Kolkata have come up with a unique way of helping fitness trainers, who are struggling financially amidst the lockdown. This is an initiative on a WhatsApp group called 'Love Fitness', where more than 50 people are arranging funds through online transactions, directly sending funds to the ones who require it. The initiative has been started by a professional bodybuilder and gym owner, Koushik Mitra. When asked the reason behind this initiative, he stated that with gyms and fitness centers closed for almost two months, trainers are facing massive heat financially, and people from the fraternity need to support the ones who require it.

"Some gym trainers are getting half their salaries and some are not getting their salaries. Most trainers are bodybuilders, who require a bare minimum fund for their personal diet and medicines for competitions. They cant be out of shape," said Koushik Mitra, one of the organizers of this initiative.

Rs.5000 transferred to 70 trainers

Direct funds are being transferred from the donator to the receiver. A minimum of rupees five thousand have been transferred to almost seventy trainers, stated the organizer.

"Not only from Kolkata, but people, especially fitness enthusiasts from abroad are sending funds too. If we don't support brothers and sisters from our fitness fraternity, who will? It's like a family!" said Mitra.

Organizers of "Love Fitness", a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country, also desired that fitness enthusiasts and trainers in other cities should take a cue from this and try to model the same or better in their cities.

