Lovers Die By Suicide In Odisha's Jajpur

Two young lovers died by suicide in Odisha's Jajpur district, police said on Monday.

According to police, 23-year-old Pravat Kumar Lenka of Birijanga village and 21-year-old Namita Sahu of Bayree village were in love with each other for the past couple of years.

Both wanted to marry each other. But the woman's family was against the marriage. Due to alleged pressure from the family, the woman stopped talking with her lover on the phone. As a result, Pravat was upset and he killed himself by consuming poison at his residence on Saturday night.

Local police registered a case of unnatural death in connection with the incident on Sunday.

A day after her lover killed himself, Namita allegedly died by suicide by hanging herself in her residence on Sunday night, police said.

Further investigation is underway, said Bayree police station Inspector in Charge Pradipta Kumar Kanungo.