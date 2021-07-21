Low-key Eid Celebrations Amid COVID-19 In Delhi As Many Devotees Stay Home & Offer Prayers

With the threat of the third wave of COVID-19 looming in the country, celebration on the occasion of Eid Al Adha (Bakrid) started with precautions. According to the DCP of Delhi's Central District, people at India's largest mosque, Jama Masjid cooperated with the security officials and maintained the coronavirus protocols. The Shahi Imam of the Jama Masjid has also allowed limited people to offer prayers at the mosque.

"Imam Sahab has also made an announcement here and appeal people to offer namaz at home," added Jasmeet Singh, DCP Central District, Delhi Police.

According to the mosque head, 15-20 people were allowed to offer prayers at Delhi's Jama Masjid.

No mass gathering says Masjid Imam

The Jama Masjid Imam has also assured that there will be no mass gathering seen at Delhi's Jamia Masjid for Bakrid prayers this year.

Contrary to Delhi, visuals from Punjab's Khairuddin Masjid in Amritsar show large gathering and gross violation of COVID-19 norms.

Eid Al Adha (Bakrid) 2021

The festival of Bakra Eid is getting celebrated today (July 21) across India. On Bakra Eid, the crescent moon could not be visible due to Delhi's cloudy sky. However, as per reports, Maulana Khalid Rasheed of Markazi Chand Committee Farangi Mahali confirmed the sighting of the Zul Hijjah crescent in Lucknow. Usually, Bakra Eid is celebrated after 10 days of moon sighting. According to Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, the crescent moon for the month of Zul Hijjah has been sighted on Sunday evening, July 12. So, Eid-ul-Adha has been marked by July 21 in India.

Bakra Eid is the second of the two official Islamic holidays celebrated within the Muslim community - the first one being Eid al-Fitr (or Meethi Eid). While Meethi Eid marks the end of the Holy month of Ramzan, Bakri Eid concludes the annual Hajj pilgrimage made by Islamic devotees.

As per Islamic beliefs, the history of this day dates back to when Prophet Ibrahim dreamt of slaughtering his son, Ismael, to fulfil the wishes of God. Ibrahim then explained his dreams to his son, how Allah wants him to make a sacrifice. On hearing his father's dream, Ismael asked him to comply with the wishes. Allah was impressed by Ibrahim's devotion and sent Archangel Gabriel with a sheep. Angel Gabriel is also known as Jibreel, told Ibrahim that Allah is pleased by his devotion and has sent the sheep to slaughter in place of his son, Ismael. Ever since, this day is celebrated as Eid ul-Adha, where Muslims perform the ritual of cattle sacrifice and more importantly offer prayers.

