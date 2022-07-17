Lucknow Commissionerate Takes Major Action After 'Namaz' Row; Several Cops Transferred

Taking a major action following the mega controversy over 'Namaz' at LuLu Mall in Uttar Pradesh, the Lucknow Commissionerate has ordered transfers of a number of police officers in the city. As a part of the recent reshuffling, DCP South Gopal Krishna Choudhary has been removed from his post and has been given the responsibility of the Deputy Commissioner of Police Crime.

On the other hand, DCP Traffic Subhash Chandra Shakya has been made DCP South.

In addition to that, among other transfers, while Pramod Kumar Tiwari has been removed from his post of Deputy Commissioner of Police Crime and transferred to the Women's Crime and Security Wing, Lucknow, Rahul Raj who earlier handled the responsibilities of the Crime and Security Wing has now been made DCP Traffic.

As per reports, many other officers have been also transferred as a part of the orders by the Commissionerate.

Notably, this comes days after a row erupted over a group of people offering 'namaz' inside the newly-inaugurated LuLu Mall in Lucknow following which several Hindu activists made an attempt to recite 'Hanuman Chalisa' in the mall in response to the 'namaz' act.

Namaz vs Hamuman Chalisa row

Earlier on July 10, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the LuLu Mall in Lucknow. However, just a few days after that, a video surfaced from the mall showing a group of people offering namaz inside the mall. While members of Hindu groups have complained that the namaz group included staff members, the mall authorities have denied any involvement.

Following this, members of a right-wing Hindu group also filed a police complaint and further sought permission to recite the Sundarkand Path near the mall. People of the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) also reached outside the gates of the mall on Friday staging a protest and demanding that Hindus and people from other communities should be also allowed to offer prayers inside the mall.

In addition to that, several other Hindu group activists were also seen storming the mall. A video of a group reciting Hanuman Chalisa in the mall recently went viral.

In the meantime, acting over the controversy, the mall administration has now put notices inside the premises stating, "No religious prayers will be permitted in the mall".

Image: Republic/PTI