Lucknow: Cops Assaulted For Enforcing Lockdown; Errant Locals Argue When Asked For Pass

Two separate attacks on police officers were reported in Lucknow on Wednesday, one from a railway station where stones were allegedly pelted at cops by some who were stopped to crossover in violation of the lockdown and the other when locals got into an argument with policemen when they were stopped from travelling in their cars.

The first incident happened at around 1 pm at Sadar locality of the city when some came out of their house for unclear reasons and were stopped by the police. The cops however have denied that stones were pelted.

In the other incident, videos circulating on social media showed some women getting into an argument with cops when they were stopped from driving and asked to provide documentation and allowance pass. The police had barricaded the road and were on their duty to enforce lockdown; that caught the ire of errant locals.

The nationwide lockdown has been imposed in the wake of the COBID-19 outbreak in India and has been extended till May 3. All non-essential travel has been prohibited and strict social distancing norms have been imposed.

