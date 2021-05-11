Lucknow: Def Min Rajnath Singh, CM Yogi Adityanath Visit COVID-19 Hospital Set Up By HAL

The Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Tuesday, reached Lucknow's Atal Bihari Vajpayee COVID-19 hospital set up by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and facilities supplied by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Rajnath Singh took a stock of the situation which was monitored by the UP Government. The Hajj House of Lucknow has been converted into a COVID center amid rising cases in the state.

Rajnath Singh, while talking to the media spoke about the facilities provided by the hospital.

"With the efforts of Uttar Pradesh Government, this hospital has been equipped with 255 beds. Earlier, UP CM Yogi Adityanath took a stock of DRDO hospital where 500 beds are set up. There are nearly 25 ventilators in this hospital and nearly 100 isolation beds with oxygen facility for critical COVID-19 patients are also made available," added Defense Minister Rajnath Singh.

Earlier the Defense MInister had spoken to UP CM Yogi Adityanath when the latter was COVID-19 positive and the situation in the state was deteriorating. At that time, Rajnath Singh had urged UP CM to increase facilities in the state and the latter had assured the same. The defense minister had also urged the public to follow the Covid-19 guidelines and protocols.

WHO appreciates UP Model

Earlier today, the World Health Organization (WHO) had praised the Uttar Pradesh Government for its surveillance, tracing, and testing of COVID-19 patients. The Yogi Adityanath Government has initiated a house to house active case finding of COVID in rural areas to contain transmission by testing people with symptoms for rapid isolation disease management and contact tracing.

UP COVID-19 cases

Uttar Pradesh is also witnessing a fall in number of active COVID-19 cases with a downward trend and the recovery rate in the state has improved, an official spokesperson said on Monday. The highest single-day spike of over 38,000 infections was reported on April 24, and since then, there has been a steady decline, as per the official reports.