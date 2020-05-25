Lucknow Family Ready To Re-unite With Toddler As Domestic Flights Resume After Covid Bar

As domestic flights finally resume operation on Monday post the suspension back in March owing to the Coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown, eager passengers from across the country are heading towards their destinations to reunite with their loved ones. While speaking to Republic, one such family from Lucknow shared their story of how they were going back to reunite with their 3-year-old son after months.

"We got stuck in Lucknow due to pandemic now we are heading forward to our destinations. Video call was the only option available to us. I have a 3-year-old son. Initially he used to interact but then how much you can meet your family on video call. I am missing my kid. He is too small. I have to take care of him. Hence booked my flight at the earliest. It seems my 3-year-old toddler also got upset with me. As I am away from him from the past 3 months. Not taking any gifts for them as its unsafe to buy much from the outside," said the family that is finally on their way to see their 3-year-old toddler.

Domestic flight operations began on May 25 in India with seating capacity being restricted to 1/3rd capacity along with a new fare limit to make flights affordable. While the Centre has not mandated 14-day quarantine for domestic air travel passengers, several states like Punjab, Assam, Jammu-Kashmir, Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, Meghalaya, Chhatisgarh, Andhra Pradesh have mandated 7-14 day quarantine for incoming air passengers - some have extended it to rail as well as bus passengers. Here are every state's SOPs & Centre's guidelines for flyers.

