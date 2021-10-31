Lucknow: Langur Cutouts Placed At 9 metro Stations To Deal With Monkey Menace

The Uttar Pradesh government has been trying to find a solution to the monkey problem at metro stations in Lucknow, the state capital. Monkeys can be dangerous to travellers and people are often afraid to enter the stations. To combat this, the state government devised a plan and put langur cutouts at metro stations where they are most prevalent. On its Twitter account, news agency ANI relayed the information along with photos.

Sharing the pictures ANI wrote, “Lucknow Metro places cutouts of Langurs at nine metro stations that are experiencing monkey menace, in a bid to scare away monkeys. Visuals from Badshah Nagar metro station.”

Lucknow Metro places cutouts of Langurs at 9 metro stations

Previously, only the sound of langurs screaming was played, as per an official. However, it wasn't enough to keep the monkeys out. Following that, the cutouts were installed. The effect is noticeable when the sound of the langur screaming is projected alongside the cutout, the official informed. Vivek Mishra, station controller spoke to ANI and said, “Initially, we played voices of 'angry Langur'. It did have some impact but not long term. So, the management decided to display these cutouts. When voices were played with cutouts, the effect was seen. We change the positions of the cutouts regularly.”

Lucknow Metro places cutouts of Langurs at nine metro stations that are experiencing monkey menace, in a bid to scare away monkeys. Visuals from Badshah Nagar metro station. pic.twitter.com/5OxQBVjsgR — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 31, 2021

Initially, we played voices of 'angry Langur'. It did have some impact but not long term. So, the mgmt decided to display these cutouts. When voices were played with cutouts, the effect was seen. We change the positions of the cutouts regularly: Vivek Mishra, Station Controller pic.twitter.com/8cEDugo1jy — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 31, 2021

Langur cutouts used earlier by ITBP

In May this year, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) had posted cutouts of langurs in and around the premises of the 500-bed Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre (SPCCC) in New Delhi's Chhatarpur to combat the monkey menace. The cutouts of langurs appeared to be quite efficient in keeping monkey troupes away from the COVID-19 care centre, according to ITBP sources.

SPCCC had seen monkey troupes roaming around, occasionally becoming enraged and attacking employees deployed, particularly those wearing PPE kits. The cutouts were moved about the centre at random every day so that the monkey groups wouldn't be able to tell if they were real or not. The centre, which is run by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, began accepting patients earlier this year. After the instances were brought under control, the SPCCC, which was established last year during the initial COVID-19 wave, was shut down.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: @ANINewsUP/Twitter)