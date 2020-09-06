Lucknow Metro Set To Resume Operations From Sept 7, COVID-19 Protocols In Place

Following Centre's SOP for the resumption of metro services in a calibrated manner, services will resume in Lucknow on September 7 after a gap of over five months. Earlier, Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri announced that metro services will be functional in a graded manner from September 7 across the country and passengers will have to follow safety measures such as social distancing and wearing face masks in order to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Kumar Keshav, Managing Director of Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation, said that Metro services will resume operations from September 7 by abiding all the instructions issued by the Central government in the Unlock 4 guidelines. Further, in a bid to avoid human automatic, thermal scanners have been placed at the platforms along with sanitizer dispensing machines for the passengers and the staff.

"We have drafted the Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) under which all instructions given by the Centre for the operation of Metro services across the country are being followed," he said.

The Metro will operate from 6.00 am to 10.00 pm at the interval of five and a half minutes. "Metro will run on 30 per cent to 40 per cent capacity as social distancing will be ensured on all stations and in trains," Keshav said, adding that if people follow all the procedures, the Metro can be one of the safest modes of transportation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Centre's SOP for resumption of metro services

Bearing the Coronavirus crisis in mind, following are the guidelines released by the Centre for calibrated commencement of Metro services -

Those metro systems which have more than one line will open different lines from Sept 7, in a calibrated manner. This is to ensure that all corridors become operational by Sept 12.

Frequency of trains will need to be regulated.

Stations in containment zones will remain closed.

Wearing face masks will be mandatory.

Only asymptomatic persons will be allowed to travel after the thermal screening;

Adequate dwell time at stations to be provided to enable smooth boarding/deboarding ensuring social distancing.

Metro rail corporations may also resort to skipping of stations to ensure proper social distancing.

(with inputs from ANI)