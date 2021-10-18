Last Updated:

Lakhimpur police | Lucknow Police Warns Protestors With NSA If They Participate In Farmers' Rail Roko Today

Cracking down at the farmers' 'Rail Roko' protest, Lucknow police on Monday, warned that those participating in it will be slapped with the stringent NSA

Cracking down at the farmers' 'Rail Roko', Lucknow police on Monday, warned that those participating in it will be slapped with the stringent NSA (National Security Act). Imposing section 144 in the district, the Lucknow police has warned against disrupting normalcy. Farmers have called for a 'Rail roko' protesting the Lakhimpur violence, demanding Union MoS Ajay Mishra's resignation.

Fuming at Union MoS Ajay Mishra, Samyukt Kisan Morcha announced a nationwide ‘rail roko' agitation on October 18 demanding Mishra's removal. The farmers’ body has re-iterated their demand of Ajay Mishra being sacked as the Union Minister on Sunday, over the speculations of him influencing the probe against his son. The Rail roko will last for six hours between 10 AM and 4 PM.

Speaking about the Rail roko, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said, "This will be different in different districts. People are there all over the country and know where we have to stop the train. Government of India has not spoken to us yet". Visuals from Punjab's Devi Dasspura village, Haryana's Bahadurgarh show farm law protestors sit on the railway track at following the farmer's union call for 'Rail Roko Andolan'. Rapid Action Force has been deployed at Sonipat Railway Station in preparation for the Rail Roko.

What happened in Lakhimpur-Kheri?

On October 3, farmers were protesting against the Farm Laws at Lakhimpur Kheri outside an event venue where Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was scheduled to attend. As farmers displayed black flags along the path from the helipad to the venue, Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) claimed that one of the farmers was shot dead by Ashish Mishra - son of Union MoS Ajay Mishra Teni and three farmers were killed after his car ran over them and turned turtle. In retaliation, farmers resorted to stone-pelting at the car which had overturned, killing 4 BJP workers - including Mishra's driver. Clashes ensued after the incident resulting in many injuries and section 144 has been imposed throughout the district. Five arrests have been made in the case including Union MoS Ajay Mishra's son - Ashish, his friend  Ankit Das and his driver Shekhar Bharti.

With Union MoS Ajay Misra and his son - Ashish Misra refuting the farmers' claims, UP govt announced it will give Rs 45 lakhs to the 4 farmers' families and  Rs 10 lakhs will be given to those injured. The deceaseds' kin will also get a govt job and probe headed by a retired High Court judge will be done. A CJI-led SC bench has taken suo-moto cognizance of the matter.

