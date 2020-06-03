Lucknow's Iconic Bajpai Kachori Bhandar Reopens After Two-month Long COVID Forced Hiatus

Lucknow's iconic Bajpai Kachori Bhandar, the famous food corner, reopened after a gap of two months following the coronavirus-forced lockdown. As relaxations come into place in phase 1 of the Unlock in the state of Uttar Pradesh, shops have begun to open their shutters and resume services while strictly adhering to the guidelines issued by the government. The iconic food joint has adopted measures that are the need of the hour amid the coronavirus pandemic including sanitization, social distancing, and zero-contact with customers.