'Made In Kerala' Coronation Lamp Steals Hearts Of Devotees Around The World

In 2008, at the temple town of Payyannur in Kerala, Kunhimangalam Narayanan moulded and chiselled a unique hanging lamp made of brass. It depicted the grand coronation of Lord Ram. He named it as Ramayana Lamp. Back then, It was a little-known work of art. But, two weeks ago, when Narayanan's son Chitran posted the exquisite lamp on social media, its craftsmanship captured the sentiments of Ram devotees around the world.

Ahead of the excitement of the ‘Bhumi Pujan’ of the Ayodhya Ram Temple on August 5, the unique brass lamp made in Kerala has captured many eyes.

The intricately carved lamp has Lord Ram adorned in a King's attire. He is seen flanked by Lakshmana and Sita Devi on either side. The immortal monkey God Hanuman and Jambhavan, Rishi Angad and Narada, Vasishta, and Lord Brahma, as well as celestial figures with musical instruments, who appear to be witnessing the grand ceremony along with other godheads and ‘Vanaras’.

The lamp which weighs 30 kilos is 5 feet long, 2 feet wide is made of brass. The base of the lamp has a couple of tiny bells. The mythical ‘vyali’ figures on either corner, at the base. The traditional ‘makara thorana’ around Lord Ram has an array of arches and curls that blends well with various figurines.

“I have received orders online from places as far as Africa and London,” says Chitran.

Narayanan passed away in 2009, but he ensured that his son learnt to recreate the same masterpiece. “I had assisted my father during the making of the first Ramayana Lamp. He made it with no reference,” said Chitran, a graduate from Thiruvanthapuram Fine Arts College.

Chitran has so far got bookings from over 15 customers. “Each lamp takes about ten months to make. It is an arduous process which needs focus,” said the artist. The Ramayana Lamp has priced at a premium 6-digit. An accomplished artist, Chitran has made large scale statues of political figures like Lal Bahadur Shastri, Sri Narayana Guru, deities for various prominent temples. The life-size sculpture of communist stalwart AKG stands tall at the Indian Parliament in New Delhi was made by his father.

When asked about the devotional element in the making of the lamp he said, “My mind transcends to a different level while making these. I surrender myself to it. That dedication is worship for me."

