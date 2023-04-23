Madhya Pradesh: 2 Coaches Of Ratlam-Dr Ambedkar Nagar Train Catches Fire; No Casualty

The driving motor coach and another bogie of Ratlam-Dr Ambedkar Nagar DEMU train caught fire in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district on Sunday morning, an official said.

No casualty was reported in the incident which occurred at around 7 am at Pritam Nagar railway station, located nearly 30 km from Ratlam, Western Railway's Ratlam division public relations officer Khemraj Meena said.

He said prima facie, the fire erupted in the generator of the driving motor coach.

After leaving Ratlam station, the driving motor coach (positioned in the middle of the train) of the DEMU (diesel-electric multiple unit) train caught fire at Pritam Nagar railway station, he said.

An adjoining coach was also affected due to the blaze, he said, adding that fire tenders rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control by 8 AM.

All passengers are safe, he said.

The incident did not affect traffic on the route, the official said, adding that passengers were later sent to Indore by another train from Ratlam.

Since there was a single track in Pritam Nagar, the train was sent to Naugawan and both the burnt coaches were removed.

The exact cause of the fire will be ascertained after investigation, he added.