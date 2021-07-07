Madhya Pradesh: Ashes Of COVID-19 Victims To Give Life To Plants In Bhadbhada Crematorium

In a first-of-its kind initiative, a crematorium in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal is using uncollected ashes of COVID-19 victims as fertilizer for plants in the campus. The Shri Ram Van at Bhadbhada is using ashes for plantation purposes.

Madhya Pradesh: Ashes of COVID victims to be used as fertilizer to develop 'Shri Ram Van' at Bhadbhada crematorium in Bhopal



"We'll plant 3500 saplings in 12,000 sq ft of land. It'll become trees in 15-20 months. It'll be 30% denser than normal forest," said project head(06.07) pic.twitter.com/IN0K2Iidg8 — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2021

Saplings planted with ashes as manure to mature in 15-20 months

Tanmay Jain, the project head for this initiative spoke to ANI about the plan and said, “We will plant 3500 saplings in 12,000 square feet of land. There are currently 56 types of species here. It will become trees in 15-20 months. It will be around 30% denser than normal forest.” He went on to say, “If we talk about ashes in science, it is just phosphorous which acts as manure for these trees, but there is an emotional connection as well. The memory of the people who died due to COVID will be remembered by these trees.”

Jain said that due to the fear in people, the ashes from the cremated bodies could not be transferred anywhere, put in an open place or thrown in a water body. Dr Shashikant Joshi had earlier visited the crematorium to plant saplings in the memory of his father and said “All the plants which are being planted here are in memory of our loved ones, the crematorium will take care of the plants. The ash which is there in the manure will be used so there is also this emotional connection here.'' Mamtesh Sharma, secretary of the management committee at the crematoriums told PTI that over 6000 bodies had been cremated there between March 15 and June 15. The 12,000 square feet park at Bhadbhada Vishram Ghat is still under development, using Japan’s Miyawaki technique to accommodate the plants.

(IMAGE: ANI)