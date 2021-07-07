Last Updated:

Madhya Pradesh: Ashes Of COVID-19 Victims To Give Life To Plants In Bhadbhada Crematorium

Bhadbhada crematorium in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh has taken up a project to use uncollected ashes of COVID-19 victims as fertilizer for plants on the campus.

Written By
Piyushi Sharma
Bhopal

(IMAGE: ANI)


In a first-of-its kind initiative, a crematorium in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal is using uncollected ashes of COVID-19 victims as fertilizer for plants in the campus. The Shri Ram Van at Bhadbhada is using ashes for plantation purposes.

Saplings planted with ashes as manure to mature in 15-20 months 

Tanmay Jain, the project head for this initiative spoke to ANI about the plan and said, “We will plant 3500 saplings in 12,000 square feet of land. There are currently 56 types of species here. It will become trees in 15-20 months. It will be around 30% denser than normal forest.” He went on to say, “If we talk about ashes in science, it is just phosphorous which acts as manure for these trees, but there is an emotional connection as well. The memory of the people who died due to COVID will be remembered by these trees.”

Jain said that due to the fear in people, the ashes from the cremated bodies could not be transferred anywhere, put in an open place or thrown in a water body. Dr Shashikant Joshi had earlier visited the crematorium to plant saplings in the memory of his father and said “All the plants which are being planted here are in memory of our loved ones, the crematorium will take care of the plants. The ash which is there in the manure will be used so there is also this emotional connection here.''  Mamtesh Sharma, secretary of the management committee at the crematoriums told PTI that over 6000 bodies had been cremated there between March 15 and June 15. The 12,000 square feet park at Bhadbhada Vishram Ghat is still under development, using Japan’s Miyawaki technique to accommodate the plants.

(IMAGE: ANI)

READ | BBMP's Crematorium Helpline Service for hassle-free funeral processes of COVID-19 deceased
READ | Uncollected ash from COVID-19 victims utilized to make park at city crematorium in Bhopal
READ | Odisha reports its highest single-day COVID deaths as 59 patients lose their lives
READ | Nearly 800 doctors lost their lives during second wave of COVID-19 pandemic: IMA
READ | Nashik Civil Hospital carries out over 3000 deliveries amid second wave of COVID
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND