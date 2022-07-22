Madhya Pradesh: Burhanpur Becomes India's First Certified 'Har Ghar Jal' District

The Jal Shakti Ministry announced that Burhanpur has become the country's first 'Har Ghar Jal' certified district, with all the 254 villages in the district having access to safe drinking water. It's pertinent to note, that only 37 percent of households in the district had access to safe drinking water in August 2019 and in less than three years, all the houses are able to use the facility. In Madhya Pradesh, 42.71 percent of the households have been provided with a tap water supply as of July 22.

Burhanpur as of August 15, 2019 had tap connections in just 37,241 houses. However, as of July 22, all the houses in the district - 1,01,905 have access to tap water in 254 villages, including in 43,701 tribal households, informed a tweet by Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister of Jal Shakti.

From just 37% households in August 2019 to 100% in less than three years, Burhanpur in Madhya Pradesh has become the first #HarGharJal certified district in the country. #HarGharJalUtsav pic.twitter.com/7Oeocd9byR — Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (@gssjodhpur) July 22, 2022

Goa, Telangana, A&N Islands, Puducherry, D&NH and D&D, Haryana accomplish 100% tap connections

In a major achievement, the states of Goa, Telangana, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Puducherry, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Haryana have already achieved their targets of providing tap water connections to all of their citizens, while Punjab, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Bihar have attained over to 90 percent coverage, according to the Jal Jeevan Mission dashboard.

50% - 72% coverage

The states of Manipur, Maharashtra, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Tripura, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have reached a coverage mark of between 50-72%.

About Jal Jeevan Mission

According to PTI, the Government of India has launched the Jal Jeevan Mission in collaboration with the state governments to provide potable water to all rural areas in adequate quantity and of prescribed quality on a regular and long-term basis. The ministry further hinted that the Centre is planning extensive measures to be taken with the states/ Union territories, following the bottom-up approach, so the mission can be implemented successfully across the country. Goa became the first state to reach the target.

In 2021-22, more than Rs 1 lakh crore is planned to be invested in the country on ensuring tap water supply to rural homes.