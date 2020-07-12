MP Medical Officer Lies About Leave; Sends Covid-positive Wife's Sample Under Maid's Name

A shocking incident has been reported in Madhya Pradesh where a case has been registered against a Block Medical Officer in Singrauli district under non-bailable sections. When an issue of attendance escalated, the officer allegedly tried to conceal the matter by sending his wife's samples under their maid's name to purportedly avoid the matter of his unsanctioned leaves coming to light.

Abhay Ranjan Singh, the government officer in question posted at the Khutar Health Center in Singrauli, travelled from Singrauli to Balliya, Uttar Pradesh, without any sanctioned leave for attending a wedding ceremony on June 23. He did not quarantine himself nor his family upon returning on July 1 and continued with his job while working in close proximity with his team members.

How the matter came to light

When the block medical officer's wife developed COVID-19 symptoms, the officer sent his wife's samples with their maid's details on them. The entire fraud came to light when the sample tested positive and the authorities reached the maid's residence. It was then they figured out that the maid had never given any test.

The Block Medical Officer is now found to be COVID-19 positive along with three members of the family. The entire health department is under shock after the news as the medical officer resumed the job without any intimation about his unsanctioned travel. About 33 government staff, including a sub-divisional magistrate, who had come in contact with the doctor have been sent under isolation and their samples have been sent for tests.

A case has been registered against the officer in non-bailable sections for all the negligence charges and he is will also be arrested after his recovery.

"An FIR has been lodged against the doctor under the provisions of the Epidemic Act and Disaster Management Act. Once he recovers from the viral infection, action would be taken against him," Baidhan police station in-charge Arun Pandey said.