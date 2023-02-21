Madhya Pradesh: Former Student Set College Principal On Fire, Accused Held

The principal of Bhima College in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, was set ablaze on Monday by a former student over a delay in getting his mark sheet.

The accused, identified as Ashutosh Srivastava, poured gasoline on the 49-year-old principal and set her on fire.

The college personnel put out the fire and hurried the victim to the hospital as she ran towards the college building.

In the course of the incident, the accused also sustained injuries. The accused attempted to flee but was apprehended.

Indore SP (Rural) Bhagwat Singh Birde, who is probing the matter, said, "Ashutosh Srivastava, a former student, poured gasoline on the principal of Bhima College, due to which she sustained 80 percent burn injuries, and she is undergoing treatment. We found that the student had failed the seventh semester. In the eighth semester, he appeared for the exam and also passed, but didn’t get the mark sheet. After the incident, he tried to commit suicide, but the police caught him. Strict action will be taken against him."

Earlier in October, the accused attacked a professor with a knife, enraged over not receiving the marksheet.

The accused has been booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.