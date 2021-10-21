Madhya Pradesh: IAF's Mirage-2000 Crashes In Bhind Due To Technical Glitches, Pilot Safe

The Indian Air Force's Mirage 2000 fighter crashed on Thursday morning in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district. The pilot sustained injuries however he ejected safely. The accident took place owing to some technical glitches but an enquiry has been set to ascertain the exact cause of the plane crash.

IAF Statement on the crash:

An IAF Mirage 2000 aircraft experienced a technical malfunction during a training sortie in the central sector this morning. The pilot ejected safely. An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) October 21, 2021

On ground visuals show the wreckage scattered on an empty field in Mankabad, some 6 km from Bhind. Several locals also rushed to the spot after the crash and smoke can be seen coming out from the debris of the trainer jet half-buried in the agricultural field. A team of police officials also reached the disputed area and cordoned it off. The plane caught fire after the crash. The aircraft had taken off from the Maharajpura airbase at Gwalior in the morning, the official informed. Bhind district administration and IAF officials reached the spot soon after getting information about the crash.

IAF drone crashes in Punjab

Earlier, in August an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) drone of the Indian Air Force had crashed on the paddy fields of Kalanaur village of Punjab's Gurdaspur. The incident was reported on the evening of August 10, after police and locals found the drone lying on the field and informed the nearby security base. On inspection, the IAF Officials revealed that the crash took place due to a technical slag in the UAV. The officials had launched an investigation to identify the technical fault that led to such an incident.

IAF's latest operations

The Force on Wednesday airlifted 21 people who were trapped in a flood near Nagria of Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit district. Out of the total, 12 rescued villagers were women along with three senior citizens and six children, who have now been transported to a safer location. Several villages in the Pilibhit district have been hit by flood after the Banbasa dam opened its gates which led to a rise in the water levels of the Sharda river. The IAF helicopter was also seen approaching the trapped villagers who were onboard a tractor dolly and a boat tugged with it.