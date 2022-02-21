Madhya Pradesh: Indore Artist Creates Buzz With His Artefacts Assembled Out Of Waste

Madhya Pradesh’s Indore city is regarded as India’s cleanest city and is home to many artists. One such artist, who is creating unique artefacts by using waste material is Mr Sunil Vyas, whose paintings and artefacts have garnered a lot of praise lately for being unique and creative.

A resident of Indore, Vyas believes in innovation and keeps experimenting with scrap materials to make something creative out of them. Till now, Vyas had created artefacts of prominent entities including PM Narendra Modi, Rabindranath Tagore, Raj Kapoor, Nargis, Lata Mangeshkar, Monalisa, Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, and that too, using worn-out materials like plastic and wood.

"I used several items like some old wood, broomsticks, wood shavings, newspapers, and other such things to make scrap arts," Vyas said (20.02) pic.twitter.com/DGyavMPKZA — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2022

While speaking to ANI, he mentioned that he had also sold his crafts in many exhibitions across the state and his talent is widely appreciated. Amid the perils put forth by the pandemic, Vyas’ business didn’t suffer any loss, mostly owing to the heavy demand for his popular products in the area.

"I did not incur losses in the last two years, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. I managed to receive orders in bulk and remained busy with work. I work as a student who is eager to learn every day. Every day, I try to create something new," he revealed.

On being asked if Sunil had gathered any professional training for the same, he informed that he builds these products out of passion and curiosity and has been doing the same for the past 6-7 years. "I create these artefacts out of interest. I have no degree or diploma. I always believe in creating something new. From paper cutting to plastic waste material, I believe in creating unique artefacts and paintings. I have been creating paintings since my childhood. Professionally, I have been creating artefacts for the public for the past 6-7 years," he said to ANI.

Image: ANI